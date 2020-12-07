Man Reportedly Buys PS5 on eBay, Gets Concrete Block Instead

✖

A Utah man looking to get a PlayStation 5 from a second-hand seller on eBay reportedly received quite a shock recently when the package arrived, as expected, only to contain a concrete block instead. Perhaps worst of all? The man spent nearly $1,000 for his brand-new concrete block, though various protections available to folks buying stuff from eBay should seem him be able to recoup the cost.

According to the report from Fox 13, the man purchased the new video game console for $878, hundreds of dollars above the asking price, and when it arrived, it was a PS5 box. But when that box itself was opened, inside lay the concrete block. Local police reportedly say the Utah man should get his money back thanks to the various protections in place for eBay buyers, but have warned folks to be careful of such purchases.

It's worth noting that eBay has been particularly dangerous when it comes to folks trying to scam others during the new console launches. Just recently, the company condemned folks trying to sell photos of PS5s rather than the consoles themselves, and promised to crack down on such listings.

"We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users," eBay said in a statement at the end of November. "We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform."

In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be relatively constantly restocking, though stock flickers in and out depending on when you're looking. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

