PlayStation Website Update Has Some PS5 Players Worried

A new PlayStation website from Sony has some PS5 players worried. The PS5 released last month alongside exclusive games like Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy. Meanwhile, already announced for the console and coming soon are Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, Final Fantasy 16, a new God of War, and more. That said, it looks like a new Killzone, at least from Guerrilla Games, isn't included in this lineup of upcoming games.

The PlayStation website has been updated to include a page for PlayStation Studios, which not only lists the studios Sony owns, but the games they are known for. Of course, included is Guerrilla Games, who, according to the page is known for the Horizon series, and that's it. There's no mention of the series Guerrilla Games was chiefly known for before Horizon hit in 2017, which is Killzone, a once very prominent franchise for PlayStation during the PS3 era especially that has been dormant since the launch of the PS4.

Isolated, this isn't that odd. In 2020, Killzone is a bit more niche and not exactly what Guerrilla Games is known for. However, seemingly debunking this are the equally, or in some cases, more niche games listed under other studios. For example, under Media Molecule, Tearaway is mentioned. Under Sucker Punch games, the even more dormant Sly Cooper franchise is mentioned. And even more dormant than this is Jak & Daxter, which is listed under Naughty Dog. Yet, perhaps bolstering this theory is the fact that Days Gone isn't listed under Sony Bend.

All of this is to say, don't look too much in this, however, it's potentially worrying news for Killzone fans hoping to see the franchise revived on PS5. As you may know, Guerrilla Games has a second studio believed to be working on a shooter. Speaking to this mystery project, rumors have thrown around games and series like SOCOM, Resistance, and Killzone, but perhaps this website update signals that Killzone is being left behind.

