PlayStation Plus Free Games for December Include Surprise Freebie

PlayStation Plus' free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2020 are now available alongside an unexpected freebie. In case you missed it, PS Plus subscribers can now download both Just Cause 4 and Worms Rumble, the latter of which is a brand new game -- available on both PS4 and PS5 -- just released today by Team 17. To accompany the latter being free, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also download the PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack, which comes with an exclusive outfit -- an exclusive weapon skins, and an exclusive banner -- for free.

At the moment, it's unclear if there's any other way to obtain these items outside of download the PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack, but the third of these four words suggest there isn't. What's also unclear is if this is a permanent freebie or tied to the game being free via PlayStation Plus. In other words, it's not evident if this will be free come January, which means, if you want it, you should download it sooner rather than later.

As for the game itself, Worms Rumble takes the classic Worms series and gives it a battle royale twist, or more specifically, a twist featuring, "intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat."

Right now, the jury is still out on Worms Rumble and whether or not it's worth the investment. However, for PlayStation Plus subscribers, not only is it free, but some extra content is free, meaning the only thing you need to invest is your time.

