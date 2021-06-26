PS4 and PS5 Reportedly Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Month

✖

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.

The way in which Oddworld: Soulstorm has been leaked for Xbox is thanks to a new retail storefront listing for the game. According to one store's website, Soulstorm is going to be coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, which would make a whole lot of sense considering the title is also cross-gen on PlayStation. As for the release date on Xbox, the store has Oddworld: Soulstorm slated to arrive on July 7, which is mere weeks away. Assuming that this launch date is accurate, it means that we should hear an official announcement coming about very soon.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that we have heard of Oddworld: Soulstorm making its way to Xbox. Earlier this month, the ESRB, which is the game ratings board for North America, listed Soulstorm on its website and stated that it would also be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X. That listing has since been altered to remove the mention of these platforms. Still, the fact that there are so many leaks surrounding this title and its arrival on Xbox means that we're bound to hear something sooner rather than later.

Of course, when Oddworld: Soulstorm is revealed to be coming to Xbox, we'll be sure to let you know. Until then, if you would prefer to play the game right this moment, you can experience it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Are you excited about the idea of Oddworld: Soulstorm coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.