PlayStation Is Seemingly Losing Another Popular Exclusive to Xbox

One of PlayStation's biggest exclusives so far in 2021 seems like it is soon heading to Xbox platforms. Specifically, that game is Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is the latest entry in the long-running action-platformer series. Although this new Oddworld title only just recently came to PlayStation platforms about two months ago, it looks as though those on Xbox will soon be able to pick up the game for themselves.

The way in which Oddworld: Soulstorm has leaked for Xbox is thanks to the ESRB, which is the video game ratings board for North America. A new listing was spotted on the ESRB's website earlier today which stated Soulstorm would soon be coming to both Xbox Series X and Xbox One platforms. Up until this point, the game is one that has been a console exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It has also appeared on PC, however, making it a game that isn't fully exclusive to PlayStation.

The only downside about this leak of Oddworld: Soulstorm for Xbox is that no release date was mentioned on the ESRB website. Still, the notion that the game has been rated for Xbox platforms as a whole indicates that it's almost certainly going to be announced at some point. Leaks of this nature that pop up on ratings websites are quite accurate the majority of the time.

The most interesting part of this potential arrival of Oddworld: Soulstorm on Xbox consoles will likely come with how the game is released. Those on PS4 and PS5 actually were able to download the title for free when it launched, assuming that they were subscribed to PlayStation Plus. There is the chance that Xbox could obviously opt to do the same thing and bring Soulstorm to Xbox Game Pass on the same day that it arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. While this is obviously something that hasn't been confirmed just yet, the possibility is definitely there, especially considering how many other titles have launched day and date on Game Pass in 2021.

So what do you think about the potential of Oddworld: Soulstorm coming to Xbox? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.