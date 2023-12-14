2009 PSP Game Returns Today With New PS4 and PS5 Release

A PSP game from 2009 has returned today with a new release on PS4 and PS5. The PlayStation Portable, as it is officially called, debuted in 2004 in Japan, and then in 2005 in the United States, lasting until 2014. And for many, it is the greatest handheld ever made. There are more that would say this about the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo DS, but unlike the PlayStation Vita, there are many would say this about the PSP. There are many reasons for this, including some great exclusive games. To this end, if you were playing the PSP come 2009, there is a decent chance you checked out Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny, an exclusive to the PSP, and a game that has only been playable on PSP until today. Now it is also playable on PS4 and PS5.

The game is available via a standalone purchase of $9.99, but it's also free if you are subscribed to PS Plus Premium. For the new release, Bandai Namco has "enhanced" the game with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

"The Soulcalibur series is a weapon-based fighting game in which characters wage battle with a variety of unique weapons," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. " Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny features the original Gauntlet mode, where players go on an adventure with the characters of Soulcalibur while clearing various missions along the way. The missions are a great way to pick up battle knowledge, techniques, and improve your skills while having fun. Of course, no Soulcalibur game would be complete without a guest appearance, and this time the special guest is none other than Kratos from the God of War series."

Soulcalibur Broken Destiny is now available as a standalone game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5! More details: https://t.co/S3oRevXo0Y #SOULCALIBUR pic.twitter.com/wYw5tkhAlJ — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) December 14, 2023

If you want the authentic handheld experience, you do have the option of streaming it to the PlayStation Portal, which doesn't replicate the design of the PSP, but will come closest to recreating the magic of playing this game back in 2009 on the PSP.

