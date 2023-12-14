PS5 Players Can Now Play One of 2024's Biggest Games Early Before Everyone Else

PS5 Players can now try one of 2024's biggest games early and before Xbox Series X|S and PC players get their hands on the game next week, December 21. There aren't many games dated for 2024 release, which looks like it may end up being a little sparse compared to this year, which has been jam packed with major releases. That said, if you're on PS5, there are two major releases to look forward to that are coming next month at the start of the year. The first is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and the second is Tekken 8. Right now, there's no way to try out the former, but there is a demo for the latter now available on PS5.

As of today, December 14, all PS5 users can now play a demo of Tekken 8 from Bandai Namco. This is a week earlier than Xbox Series X|S and PC, which won't get the demo until December 21. According to Bandai Namco, the demo for the game incldues story modes such as "Story" and "Arcade Quest," as well as battle modes such as "Super Ghost Battle" and "Versus."

What there isn't is online play nor the ability to transfer your save data to the final version of the game releasing next month. Meanwhile, the content above will be limited in some capacities. For example, the Story mode will be limited to Chapter 1.

As for what characters and what stages will be playable, it will only be a select few of each. Demo users will be able to use Jin, Kazuya, Nina, and Paul across Sanctum, Urban Square (Evening), and Yakushima.

How long this demo is going to be available for, we don't know, but the lack of specifications suggest at least until the game's release and possibly beyond it. When the Bandai Namco game releases next month it will set PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users back $69.99. Meanwhile, to cop the game on PC via Steam, you will need to fork over $59.99.

