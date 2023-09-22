Did The Last of Us 3 Just Get Teased?

The Last of Us 3 may already be in the works. We know Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer Last of Us game. This has been confirmed. What's not been confirmed is what else the studio is working on, but it's believed to be, and most likely is, The Last of Us 3. To this end, an actress who worked on The Last of Us Part 2 may have just teased that she's working on the third installment, and thus confirming the PS5 game in the process.

Shannon Woodward is best known in the TV world for various roles, including her role as Elsie Hughes in Westworld. This is perhaps her best known role alongside Sabrina Collins in Raising Hope. That said, PlayStation gamers will know her as Dina in the video game The Last of Us Part 2. This is the only video game she's worked on in her career, however, she's working on a new video game project. This could be any project, but considering her role in The Last of Us Part 2, and considering this is the only role she's ever had in video games, it's probably The Last of Us 3.

Over on her personal Instagram page, Woodward recently revealed that she's seemingly working on a "top secret video game." This is followed by three emojis. And yes, of course, PlayStation fans were quick to point out the specific use of three emojis as evidence of this being about The Last of Us 3.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. PlayStation fans have taken this as a Last of Us 3 tease, but there's nothing concrete here enough to make that declaration confidently. At the moment, Woodward has not commented on the speculation her post has created, nor has Naughty Dog nor PlayStation nor anyone involved with the series. If this changes, we will be sure to update the post accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Assuming this is a tease for The Last of Us 3, what do you want to see from the third installment in the PlayStation series?