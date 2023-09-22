PlayStation Plus Users Losing Access to One of the Best Games of All Time

October 17 is a bad day for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. 16 different PS4 and PS5 games are leaving the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries on October 17, including one of the greatest games of all time, a couple popular AAA first-person shooters, and one of the more notable horror games of the last couple years. The timing of the last game is particularly disappointing as it's right before Halloween.

If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber you don't need to worry about any of this because these games aren't currently free with this tier of PS Plus. You have to be a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premium subscriber to access the games below. And as noted, you only have until October 17 to play them. These aren't free downloads that once claimed are yours to keep.

Inside

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. INSIDE is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

Other Notable Games Leaving

Far Cry 5 – "Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home of a fanatical doomsday cult. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community. Play solo or two-player co-op in the vast open world of Hope County. Use a vast arsenal of weapons from rocket launchers to shovels, and take control of iconic muscle cars, ATVs, planes, and more to engage the cult forces in epic fights."

Far Cry 4 - "Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence. You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother's dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts, and every second is a story. Welcome to Kyrat."

The Quarry - "When the sun goes down on the last night of summer camp, nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of horror. The only thing worse than the blood-drenched locals and creatures hunting them are the unimaginable choices you must make to help them survive."

Complete List of Games Leaving