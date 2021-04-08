New Xbox Exclusive Apparently Coming to PS4 and PS5

✖

A recent Xbox console exclusive is apparently coming to PlayStation consoles, which presumably means coming to the PS4 and the PS5. Over on Twitter, the official Call of the Sea Twitter account has teased that the game is coming to PlayStation. In the pursuit of this, the game's Twitter account posted a piece of the PlayStation logo, accompanied by the caption: "nothing but greatness awaits," which is an obvious homage to PlayStation's "greatness awaits" slogan.

Unfortunately, for now, this teaser is just that, a teaser. There's no concrete announcement, which means there are also zero details on the ports. That said, if the game's official Twitter account is teasing an announcement, you'd expect that an official and proper announcement will come sooner rather than later. Further, it's safe to assume a release date won't be that far away as there was only seven months between the game's original reveal and its initial release.

Call of the Sea is an otherworldy first-person adventure game from developer Out of the Blue and publisher Raw Fury that released back on December 8 via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

"It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?"

Upon release, the game garnered pretty decent reviews, with its Metacritic Score ranging from 75 to 81 depending on the platform. That said, while we know the game performed critically, it's unclear how it performed commercially.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here or, alternatively, check out the few relevant links listed right below: