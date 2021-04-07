Seinfeld Horror Parody Announced for PS5

✖

A Seinfeld horror parody, Sinfeld Remastered, has been announced for the PS5, and at the moment of publishing, only the PS5, though developer Rare Bird Games is interested in bringing the game to other platforms. As for a release date, there currently isn't one, but there's a new trailer to accompany the announcement.

According to Rare Bird Games, Sinfield Remastered is a parody of one of the great American sitcoms, Seinfield, and it's also a remaster of Sinfeld Chronicles, which is actually a game within a game, or more specifically, a game created in PS4 exclusive Dreams. That said, Sinfeld Remastered won't be built with Dreams, but with Unreal Engine 4.

As for the game itself, it's said to combine the gameplay of various horror games and series like Resident Evil, P.T., and Silent Hills. In it, players step into the shoes of Donathan, who was recently abandoned by his newly adoptive father to survive the streets of New York at 3 in the morning. Making things worse, Donathan is trapped in an endless loop of nightmares as he pursues a bed to sleep in for the night.

If any of this interests you, check out the trailer below, courtesy of Rare Bird Games:

As noted there's currently no word of a release date or a release window nor any other platforms other than PS5. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Will you be checking this one out when it releases?