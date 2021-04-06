New Star Wars Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch & PS4

✖

A new Star Wars game is now available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and PS4. As of today, April 6, all users on the aforementioned consoles can download first-person tactical shooter Star Wars: Republic Commando for $15 via the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. A former Xbox exclusive, Star Wars: Republic Commando debuted back in 2005, with this particular re-release being a light upgrade on the original. It's not a remake, and it's not really a remaster either, which explains why it's only $15.

To accompany all of this news, Aspyr Media has released a brand-new launch trailer for the re-release, giving players a taste of what upgrades have and haven't been made.

Reviews are still coming in for the pair of ports, but right now the Nintendo Switch versions boats a 76 on Metacritic, which is two points below the 78 the game managed to bag back in 2005.

"Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy," reads an official pitch of the game. "Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team -- instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much space is needed to download the game on PS4, but on Nintendo Switch it requires 2.5 GB. Presumably, the PS4 version is in this ballpark, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

As for other platforms, there's no word of any more ports beyond these two. The game is already playable on PC, as well as Xbox consoles via backward compatibility, so this may very well be the only ports Aspyr Media will release.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch, all things PS4, and all things gaming -- including the latest news, updates, rumors, leaks, speculation, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, and previews -- click here or check out some of the conveniently placed relevant and recent links below: