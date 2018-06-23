PS4 and State of Decay 2 Top Hardware and Software Sales in May

The NPD Group has revealed its sales report for the U.S games market for the month of May, revealing that the PlayStation 4 was the king of hardware for the spring month, while Microsoft and Undead Lab’s State of Decay 2 was the top-dog on the software front.

According to NPD, the retail market in the United States was up 13 percent, despite the fact that May 2017 notably featured more bigger releases — such as Friday The 13th: The Game, Injustice 2, and Prey — while May 2018 was lead by just Detroit: Become Human and State of Decay 2.

Hardware sales for the month were the highest they’ve been for May since 2011, with all of three major platforms — Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 — achieving record-high sales.

The Nintendo Switch specifically saw a 90 percent year-on-year increase, and recorded it’s best May showing since 2011 when the Wii was still pumping out units.

On the software side of things, State of Decay 2 came out on top as it doubled the launch month sales of the first game. Meanwhile, God of War had another impressive month coming in at number two. It is now the second best-selling game this year in the United States, behind only Far Cry 5.

Here’s the full Top-Ten for the month:

1. State of Decay 2

2. God of War

3. Detroit: Become Human

4. Far Cry 5

5. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

6. Grand Theft Auto V

7. Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition

8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

9. Mario Kart 8

10. NBA 2K18

And here’s the Top-Ten for the year so far:

1. Far Cry 5

2. God of War

2. Monster Hunter: World

4. Call of Duty: World War II

5. Dragon Ball: FighterZ

6. Grand Theft Auto V

7. NBA 2K18

8. MLB The Show 18

9. Mario Kart 8

10. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

The big takeaways from this month is that hardware is still selling, and shows no signs of slowing down despite the fact that new hardware is rumored to be on the horizon.

The other big takeaway is that State of Decay 2 went head-to-head with Detroit: Become Human and won, though it did have three more days on the market, and PC sales to help bolster it.

Anyway, let us know in the comments below if this month in the U.S. sales market went as you expected, and what game and platform you think will come out on top in June.