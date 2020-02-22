Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Adding Cross-Play Next Month

Today, developer Pearl Abyss announced that cross-play is coming to Black Desert next month. More specifically, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are getting an injection of cross-play on March 4. Details on the update are currently a bit scarce, but it will be free and allow PS4 and Xbox One players to play together.

Interestingly, an announcement like this would usually be greeted excitedly by fans, however, the announcement trailer for the update almost has as many dislikes as it does likes. According to some players, Pearl Abyss should focus on adding new content to the PS4 version of the game and optimizing the console ports.

Adventurers, We are thrilled to announce that cross-play is coming to Black Desert consoles on March 4! More details about adventuring as one will be coming soon. pic.twitter.com/6vbQ8zmbBa — Black Desert (@PlayBlackDesert) February 20, 2020

Why? Xbox is months ahead of PS4. Just what a solo player needs is more people murdering them while chopping some cedar. Not a fan of this decision, at all. — JustHalanna (@JustHalanna) February 20, 2020

i’m sorry but this is an awfull idea, ps4 didnt get kama yet so once kama comes out we need time to gear up… Xbox has the upper hand already — Shinziwa (@Shinziwa) February 20, 2020

This is sad news will probably kill the game on PS4. The central market prices will crash we have severe performance problems and haven’t even played Kamasylvia yet and Xbox players have had 6 months longer to gear up for PVP. This is really bad news 😔 — Rob Hulley (@hulleyrob) February 20, 2020

Black Desert is available on PS4 and Xbox One. From South Korean developer Pearly Abyss, the console versions of the sandbox game meets fantasy massively multiplayer online RPG first debuted back in 2019. Below, you can read more about it.

“Black Desert is an open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and a skill-based combat system that redefines the genre,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Black Desert has the most developed character customization system of any game that is currently on the market, allowing users to become their true selves with unique avatars. The MMO is known for its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world and extensive lore, which has successfully launched in over 150 countries and 12 languages to more than 30 million registered users.”

