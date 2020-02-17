New Video Games Out This Week: Hunt Showdown, Vanquish, and More

Valentine's Day and the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie are behind us, but don't worry, there's plenty of new games releasing this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch that are worth checking out. More specifically, this week players will slide around at high speeds while shooting big things, play their first daughter raising simulator, revisit an all-time classic, pretend to understand what the heck is going in Kingdom Hearts, and make some devils cry. As always, if you want the complete and utter rundown of every single releasing this week on every single video game platform in existence, you clicked on the wrong link. However, if all you want to know is what games are releasing this week that are worthy reading about, watching a trailer of, and possibly buying, well you're in luck, because that's exactly what we have. In addition to debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included, but early access releases are not. Meanwhile, while meaty DLC is included, DLC that gives your horse shiny and scanty armor isn't. In other words, if the DLC adds two blinks worth of content, it won't be here.Lastly, while a Google Stadia or mobile game will sneak their way on here occasionally, this article is largely focused on traditional console and PC games. NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's little significance to the ordering at all.

Slide 1 of 10 RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Vanquish PITCH: "The hit sci-fi shooter returns. An overpopulated Earth suffocating under limited resources looks to Providence, the solar-powered space colony for support. When Providence is suddenly taken over by a mutinous group and its technology used to devastate cities, it’s up to a specially trained unit of space marines to reclaim the colony." DEVELOPER: PlatinumGames | PUBLISHER: Sega RELEASE DATE: February 18 | Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One

Slide 2 of 10 Bayonetta PITCH: "Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the cult classic, original action-adventure game. The tantalizing Umbra Witch rises from the depths after half a millennium in slumber with no recollection of her mysterious past. Immediately thrust into battle, she must vanquish her countless enemies to piece together the truth." DEVELOPER: PlatinumGames | PUBLISHER: Sega RELEASE DATE: February | PLATFORMS: PS4 and Xbox One

Slide 3 of 10 Hunt Showdown PITCH: "Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Hunt’s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line." DEVELOPER: Crytek | PUBLISHER: Crytek RELEASE DATE: February 18 | PLATFORMS: PC

Slide 4 of 10 Draugen PITCH: "Draugen is a single-player, first-person Fjord Noir mystery set in 1920s Norway. Explore a forgotten coastal village in your search for your missing sister, accompanied by your enigmatic young ward. Together, explore a forgotten coastal community in rural Norway and unearth the darkness that lies beneath the picturesque surface." DEVELOPER: Red Thread Games | PUBLISHER: Red Thread Games RELEASE DATE: February 21 | PLATFORMS: PS4 and Xbox One

Slide 5 of 10 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PITCH: "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue continues three magical experiences: a full HD remaster of Dream Drop Distance, a new HD movie that tells the mysterious story of the Foretellers, and a brand new episode that links into Kingdom Hearts III." DEVELOPER: Square Enix | PUBLISHER: Square Enix RELEASE DATE: February 18 | PLATFORMS: Xbox One

Slide 6 of 10 The Suicide of Rachel Foster PITCH: "1993—Lewis and Clark County, Monatana, United States. Ten years ago, teenager Nicole and her mother left the family hotel after discovering her father Leonard’s affair with, and pregnancy of Rachel, a girl her own age who eventually committed suicide. Now that both of her parents have passed, Nicole hopes to fulfill her mother’s last will to sell the hotel and make amends to Rachel’s relatives. She returns to the hotel with the family’s lawyer to audit the decaying structure. As the weather unexpectedly turns for the worst, Nicole has no way to leave the large mountain lodge, and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent, using one of the first radio telephones ever built. With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought. A story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale." DEVELOPER: One-O-One Games | PUBLISHER: Daedalic Entertainment RELEASE DATE: February 19 | PLATFORMS: PC

Slide 7 of 10 Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition PITCH: "Set before the events of the original Devil May Cry, this action classic sees Dante facing off against his twin brother, Vergil, who has designs on unlocking a gate to the demonic realm, to which Dante himself holds the key... Featuring selectable combat styles such as Swordmaster and Gunslinger, Devil May Cry 3 brings an extra level of strategy to the series' renowned stylish gameplay. This edition includes all of the Special Edition content, including the ability to play as Vergil, and even includes extra bonus features exclusive to the Nintendo Switch." DEVELOPER: Capcom | PUBLISHER: Capcom RELEASE DATE: February 20 | PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch

Slide 8 of 10 Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] PITCH: Rule the Night! Control a deeper, darker fighting experience than ever before. Battle with 21 unique characters, including the all-new Londrekia with his original moves, story, stage, and music. Master devastating new combos and dazzling special attacks in online, arcade, story, and training modes. Command combatants with different brawling techniques showcasing over 12,000 stunning frames of animation. DEVELOPER: Arc System Works, French-Bread | PUBLISHER: Aksys Games RELEASE DATE: February 20 | PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch and PS4

Slide 9 of 10 Ciel Fledge PITCH: "In the future, there is still hope for humanity. Take a young girl under your wing and raise her to adulthood in Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator, an enchanting new simulator featuring compelling management gameplay and a loveable cast of characters." DEVELOPER: Studio Namaapa | PUBLISHER: PQube RELEASE DATE: February 21 | PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch and PC