Best Buy PS5 Restock Divides Customers

Best Buy released new PS5 stock today and depending on which PlayStation fan you ask, it was either the greatest PS5 restock to date or a PS5 restock from the depths of Hell. At the moment of writing this, the restock is depleted, but its possible additional waves will be released. That said, right now, it seems the window of opportunity is gone.

In case you missed it, around lunchtime, Best Buy surprised the Internet with a brand new PS5 restock, featuring both the $500 standard version of the console and the $400 all-digital PS5 without a disc-drive. It didn't announce anything ahead of time. Rather, it dropped the new stock out of left field, which is how most retailers have been handling restocks in 2021.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when Best Buy's next restock will happen, and right now there's no word of any restock from any retailer coming later today, or for a matter of fact, even later this week. However, there are rumors that GameStop is going to drop new stock tomorrow, though the sources on this aren't the best.

Like every PS5 restock, there's been plenty of winners, but way more losers. And the best place to see this divide is on Twitter.