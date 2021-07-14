Best Buy PS5 Restock Divides Customers
Best Buy released new PS5 stock today and depending on which PlayStation fan you ask, it was either the greatest PS5 restock to date or a PS5 restock from the depths of Hell. At the moment of writing this, the restock is depleted, but its possible additional waves will be released. That said, right now, it seems the window of opportunity is gone.
In case you missed it, around lunchtime, Best Buy surprised the Internet with a brand new PS5 restock, featuring both the $500 standard version of the console and the $400 all-digital PS5 without a disc-drive. It didn't announce anything ahead of time. Rather, it dropped the new stock out of left field, which is how most retailers have been handling restocks in 2021.
At the moment of publishing, there's no word of when Best Buy's next restock will happen, and right now there's no word of any restock from any retailer coming later today, or for a matter of fact, even later this week. However, there are rumors that GameStop is going to drop new stock tomorrow, though the sources on this aren't the best.
Like every PS5 restock, there's been plenty of winners, but way more losers. And the best place to see this divide is on Twitter.
Best PS5 Restock Ever
Wario this is the best case of PS5 stock i have ever seen. Every bestbuy in my area has it for pickup on July 18 sunday - July 22. And it is 23 minutes after your listing still.— Viktor Kateliev (@viktor_xiii) July 14, 2021
The Fight Is Finally Over, Courtesy of Lunch
Thank you @Jake_Randall_YT I was able to finally secured a ps5 physical towards the end of my lunch break from the Best Buy Drop! #woot thanks brother! pic.twitter.com/S9dUxcdbl6— #NinjaTech (@NinjaMannyT) July 14, 2021
Thwarted by Flight
of course Best Buy restocks the PS5 while I’m on an airplane 🥲
ANYWAYS IM IN WASHINGTON NOW 🌲🌲🌲 pic.twitter.com/XpC7kDMRUN— Grey (@ThatGreyPenguin) July 14, 2021
Face to Face Encounter With Wild PS5 Goes Terribly Wrong
Best buy: Was right there face to face with add to cart ps5 but did not get it added to the cart hit that add bottom many times but it was sold out really fast. 😡— Edwin (@Edwin59639854) July 14, 2021
Stolen Time
Me after getting a notification that PS5's were in stock, and then waited in line on Best Buy's website to get a guaranteed spot and PS5, only to have it not allow me to check out after adding it to my cart because its sold out pic.twitter.com/DlaRzcL5Dz— Tritone Jones 🐛 (@ARockToKick) July 14, 2021
Getting Close to the Point of No Return
I'm thiiiiis 🤏🏽 close to just building a best buy scraper to send me a text when ps5's are restocked 😤— Michael Liendo (@mtliendo) July 14, 2021
Existence Is Pain
Had a PS5 in the checkout and then the Best Buy app bugged. Lost it.
Existence is pain— TB (@_traviscb) July 14, 2021
Lots of Issues
Well the #PS5 and #xbox best buy drop happened and I feel like it upset everyone LOL. I saw like 2 confirms, lots of bugs, lots of insta sold outs and pain...
Lemme know in the comments if you scored or L'd
Video here ->> https://t.co/UjlVK0JoxL — Scrubing / PS5 Restock Alert Tracker on Youtube (@Scrubings) July 14, 2021
Hiccups? What Hiccups?
No hiccups at all. Purchase went super smooth.— Jesus Delgadillo (@HTXYeezus) July 14, 2021