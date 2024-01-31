PS5 Exclusive Stellar Blade Gets a Release Date

Stellar Blade was first revealed in 2021 and was originally scheduled to launch late last year. However, developer Shift Up had to quietly delay the game out of 2023 in December. Fortunately, the wait isn't going to be very long, as the developers brought the game to today's State of Play to officially announce the release date. They also gave fans another look at protagonist Eve and her squad as they fight to retake Earth. Eve's comrades seem capable in the new Stellar Blade trailer, so hopefully, Shift Up can deliver the goods around them for another solid entry in PlayStation's 2024 lineup.

Stellar Blade Release Date

As mentioned, Stellar Blade fans won't be waiting much longer to jump into the game. Shift Up announced an April 26th release date, with preorders opening on February 7th. If you decide to go for the preorder, you'll grab a few cosmetics for Eve with the standard edition. Anyone who grabs the Digital Deluxe version will get even more cosmetics and in-game currency to help speed up your progression. Currently, there doesn't seem to be a physical collector's edition, though that could be announced in the future.

That release date helps shape up Sony's 2024 calendar quite well. The console maker has Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in February and Rise of the Ronin in March. Stellar Blade probably won't get the same amount of hype as either of those games, but it fills a hole nicely, getting Sony into the summer months with relative ease.

What is Stellar Blade?

Shift Up describes the story of Stellar Blade as "the journey of Eve, a warrior who descends from an off-world Colony to defeat the Naytibas, humanity's enemy that suddenly emerged on Earth. The Naytibas appear to be attacking the human race at the will of a higher entity composed of Alpha and an Elder, but no one really knows about their origin."

They go on to say that Eve finds another survivor named Adam and a previous member of the airborne squad named Lily. The trio joins forces to take back Earth, before finding the last human city, Xion. Gameplay is split between combat and exploration. Players will need to focus on countering enemy attacks and using combo attacks when they find an opening. Stellar Blade uses a third-person perspective, which should help make combat and traversal more dynamic.

Stellar Blade comes to PlayStation 5 on April 26th, 2024.