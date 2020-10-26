✖

The PlayStation 5 will officially be launching without one of its previously revealed launch titles this November. Though it might not be of the same impact as Xbox delaying Halo Infinite into next year, the PlayStation 5 title Destruction AllStars will no longer launch on November 12th. Instead, it has moved to February 2021 -- and it is also now coming to PlayStation Plus for two months when it releases. That's right; the paid video game has not only been delayed, but it will also be offered for free as part of the subscription service.

"We’ve decided to move the game’s release from November 2020 to February 2021, where it will be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost," the official announcement reads in part. According to the same announcement, anyone that's pre-ordered the game will get refunded. "Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world," the announcement notes. "We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?"

Update: Destruction AllStars for PS5 is moving to February, as part of PlayStation Plus. Full details: https://t.co/ssBLOeXK9p pic.twitter.com/kgY3GqcwaA — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 26, 2020

As noted above, Destruction AllStars is now set to launch in February 2021 where it will be part of the free PlayStation Plus offerings for two months. The PlayStation 5 itself is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

