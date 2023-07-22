PS5 Sale Makes AAA Games Only $6
A new PlayStation Store sale is giving away dirt cheap PS4 and PS5 games.
The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is live on PSN, which in turn means over 500 PS4 and PS5 games have been discounted. Included in the sale are some dirt cheap AAA games, as well as some dirt cheap acclaimed indies, all available for both the PS4 and PS5. And if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, some of these games are extra cheap. With the sale not ending until August 3 there's plenty of time to shop, but there's no time like the present so we have gone ahead and curated a list of the cheapest PS5 deals featured in the sale and separated them into two categories: AAA games and acclaimed indies.
Each game when clicked on will bring you straight to the PlayStation Store listing of said game. If you have PlayStation Plus, be sure to be logged into your PSN account to see any bonus PS Plus deals. In addition to a hyperlink to the listing of each game there's also a hyperlink to an official trailer for each game in case you're not familiar with any game listed or simply haven't seen it in a while and need to refresh your memory.
AAA GAMES:
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $4.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Metro Exodus -- $5.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Marvel's Avengers -- $5.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Lost in Random -- $5.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- NBA 2K23 -- $6.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Resident Evil 7 -- $7.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Borderlands 3 -- $7.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes -- $9.89 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Resident Evil 2 -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Ghostrunner -- $10.49 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $11.49 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
ACCLAIMED INDIES:
- Cloudpunk -- $4.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- What Remains of Edith Finch -- $4.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Teslagrad Remastered -- $4.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Human: Fall Flat -- $5.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Spirit of the North -- $6.24 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Carrion -- $7.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- NORCO -- $8.69 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- The Ascent -- $8.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- FAR: Changing Tides -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- The Artful Escape -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Night in the Woods -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Paradise Killer -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Overland -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
- Munduan -- $9.99 -- (WATCH TRAILER)
