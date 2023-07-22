PS5 Sale Makes AAA Games Only $6

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is live on PSN, which in turn means over 500 PS4 and PS5 games have been discounted. Included in the sale are some dirt cheap AAA games, as well as some dirt cheap acclaimed indies, all available for both the PS4 and PS5. And if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, some of these games are extra cheap. With the sale not ending until August 3 there's plenty of time to shop, but there's no time like the present so we have gone ahead and curated a list of the cheapest PS5 deals featured in the sale and separated them into two categories: AAA games and acclaimed indies.

Each game when clicked on will bring you straight to the PlayStation Store listing of said game. If you have PlayStation Plus, be sure to be logged into your PSN account to see any bonus PS Plus deals. In addition to a hyperlink to the listing of each game there's also a hyperlink to an official trailer for each game in case you're not familiar with any game listed or simply haven't seen it in a while and need to refresh your memory.

AAA GAMES:

ACCLAIMED INDIES:

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, deals, reviews, previews, interviews, and the world's hottest hot-tales as it all pertains to both PS4 and PS5 -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What games are you picking up courtesy of the new PlayStation Store Summer Sale?