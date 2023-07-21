PS5 Pro Report Reveals Release Date, 8K Gaming, and More

A PS5 Pro is set to release sometime next year, 2024, according to a new report. And according this same report, it's going to make 8K console gaming possible. If this sounds too good to be true, it's because it may be, but it's apparently what Sony is aiming for with Trinity, the codename of this new PS5 machine that's been in the works since last year, 2022.

The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, a source that has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions in the past and who has been at the forefront of reporting about a PS5 Pro or whatever it ends up being called. PS5 Pro is being used by everyone at the moment because there is no name and because of the PS4 Pro.

According to Henderson, studios are beginning to get their hands on development kits this year with demo events for it already ongoing, which makes sense if it's going to release next year. The report continues by diving into technical details, mentioning 30 WGP and 18000mts memory. It's also noted the console will be targeting an improved and consistent FPS at 4K resolution, complete with a new "performance mode" for 8K resolution. Accelerated ray tracing is also mentioned.

There's no mention of when this bad boy will be revealed, but a November 2024 release date is mentioned. Whenever this thing comes out, if it comes close to its targets, it's going to be the most powerful console on the market by a wide margin. In fact, the Xbox Series X will be noticeably inferior. And according to Xbox, it has no plans for a premium, more powerful version of the Xbox Series X at the moment.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, the report has not drawn any comment from PlayStation and we don't anticipate this changing for a few reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a PS5 Pro capable of 8K gaming?

H/T, Key to Gaming.