PS5 demo stations are starting to go up in some stores, suggesting PlayStation may have a big announcement on the horizon involving the console's release date and price. More specifically, PS5 demo stations have started to be erected in UK retail stores. How do we know this? Because customers of said stores have started to share images of these retail stations. The image currently making the rounds looks like it's from Currys PC World, though this hasn't been confirmed. Whatever the case, as you can see in the image below, the demo stations are official, and it looks like they will offer customers the chance to play the PS5 ahead of launch.

Of course, this image is notable for a variety of reasons. For one, this our first look at Sony's PS5 demo stations that will presumably litter retail stores across the world. Two, this also suggests demo stations will be made available to the public soon, unless Currys PC World is just way ahead of schedule, which is possible. And three, if demo stations are going up it likely means an announcement is on the horizon.

Demo stations won't be available to the public without pre-orders being live. And in order to have pre-orders, you need at least a price point. You don't necessarily need a release date, but a price point is essential.

retail stores in the UK are getting #PS5 themed kiosk/area. pic.twitter.com/NzxFa8nXf8 — IRON CORE (@IronCoreGame) July 21, 2020

Of course, random images on the Internet should always be taken with a grain of salt. However, not only does this image pass the sniff test, but it would be incredibly hard to fake.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this leak in any capacity, leaving PlayStation fans with nothing but speculation as to what's going on.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the console -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links below:

