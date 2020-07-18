Here's What GTA San Andreas Could Look Like on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

GTA San Andreas is a great game, but it's also quite dated at this point. And unfortunately, it doesn't appear like Rockstar Games has any interest in bringing it to modernity. Thankfully though, some fans are doing just that. More specifically, three fans are in the process of bringing the game to Unreal Engine 4, and recently they shared a trailer -- which has already amassed more than one million views -- highlighting the work they've done so far.

As you can see in the trailer below, there are certain elements of the game that still look dated, and this is because the project is using all of the original assets, but there are other elements that make the game look far more like a PS5 or Xbox Series X game than a title that released in 2004.

The project comes way of Santiago Ibarra, Fabian Álvarez, and Juan David Góngora, who have been working on the project in some form since last year. According to the trio, the project is far from finished, but as you can see, the three have already done quite the job in improving the game's visuals.

If there's one GTA game I'd like to see remade it would probably be GTA San Andreas, and this isn't just because it's my favorite installment in the series, but because it could really use a remake. If you've played the game recently, you'll understand it doesn't play very well, and certain elements of it don't look great either. However, more so than Vice City and GTA III, the groundwork for it to be made into a modern open-world game is already there.

