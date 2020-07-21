Call of Duty 2020 Multiplayer Maps, Zombies Mode, Campaign Missions, and More Leaked

✖

A massive new Call of Duty 2020 leak has allegedly revealed the game's multiplayer maps, zombies mode, the campaign missions, and more. This year's Call of Duty, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has been the subject of many leaks, rumors, and reports, partially thanks to the fact that Activision and Treyarch have been very slow to reveal the game. Usually, the year's new Call of Duty is revealed sometime in May, or early June at the latest, yet we are closing in on August and there's still been no word from either party about Call of Duty 2020.

That said, while Activision and Treyarch continue to remain silent on this year's new game, a considerable leak has surfaced online, courtesy of The Red Door alpha for the game that leaked online earlier this month. More specifically, the game's campaign missions, multiplayer map codenames, new Warzone map zones, and a Zombies map have leaked.

What's especially notable about this leak is it confirms a campaign mode and a Zombies mode are back. Meanwhile, it also lends credence to the reports the game won't have its own battle royale mode, but will rather use Warzone.

Below, you can check out a quick rundown of everything that has leaked:

Multiplayer Map Codenames:

Black Sea

Cartel

KGB

Miami

Moscow

Satellite

Tank

Tundra

Russian Warzone Map Zones:

Duga

Forest

Russia

Ski Slopes

Campaign Missions:

Stakeout

Armada

Prisoner

Revolution

Amerika

Duga

KGB

Siege

Yamantau

Tundra (side mission)

Takedown (side mission)

Zombies Map:

Silver

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is none of it official information, but none of it is final. For example, there may be more multiplayer maps and campaign missions than the ones listed.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Treyarch have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either party will. Not only do both normally remain silent when it comes to leaks, but they haven't commented on the plethora of leaks from earlier this year.

Call of Duty 2020 is set to release worldwide sometime later this year via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here.

H/T, The Gaming Revolution and Prototype Warehouse.

