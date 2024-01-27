Some PS5 Users Lose Access to New Game Days After Release

Some PS5 users have lost access to a new game days after its release. Fortunately, those in this situation are being 100 percent refunded following the error. Between releases like Tekken 8, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and of course Palworld, there are lots of games to play right now. Not every new release, chiefly Palworld, is out on PS5, but most are. If you are on PS5 though you can cross one game off the list, depending on where in the world you reside. More specifically, you can cross Bulletstorm VR on PlayStation VR 2 and PS5 off your list.

The new VR game was released worldwide on January 18, and unfortunately for it, the game is not being received well due to various issues with it. That is not why it is being refunded and delisted in certain regions though. It is being refunded and delisted in certain regions because it was never supposed to be released in these parts of the world to begin with. What parts of the world, exactly? Japan and South Korea, two fairly major markets for PlayStation.

According to a Reddit post from Incuvo/People Can Fly, the game was not supposed to be available in Japan and South Korea because the game could not obtain a rating in these regions, which are historically tough on violent content. Despite this, pre-orders, and even some orders briefly after launch, went through for the game. All of these orders have been refunded though and the game has been delisted in these two countries so that the problem will not continue.

"The game is available in all appropriate countries except Japan and South Korea on PSVR2," reads the aforementioned Reddit post. "To clear things up, the game is not available in Japan and South Korea as it was unable to obtain a rating – too much blood and gore. Preorders (or even orders that went through briefly after launch) in those regions were automatically refunded. The delist in those two countries is solely rating-related."

If you are not in Japan or South Korea, none of this pertains to you. If you are, you're out of luck, at least for now. It's possible the game could obtain a rating in the future, after some of the content is edited, but not only is this not a guarantee, there's no mention of that being the plan. It is possible though.