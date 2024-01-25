PS5 Already Has Three Critically-Acclaimed New 2024 Releases With Scores in the 90s

The first month of 2024 isn't even over yet, and PS5 users already have a few critically-acclaimed PS5 games to enjoy, including two games with scores over 90 on Metacritic. Right now, the highest honor belongs to The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which is the highest-rated game so far this year with a 91 on Metacritic. The PS5 remaster of the critically-acclaimed PS4 game from 2020 was released on January 19, and has garnered 84 critic reviews on Metacritic, which all average out to a score of 91. This is two points below the original PS4 version of the game, but a very respectable score.

The second PS5 game with a Metacritic score over 90 right now is Tekken 8, which isn't out until tomorrow, January 26. Ahead of release though, reviews for the game have gone live. So far, there are 63 reviews for the PS5 version that average out a 90. Meanwhile, the PC version -- with 15 reviews -- actually boasts a score of 93.

Then there is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is also out tomorrow, January 26. The PS5 version of this game barely misses out on a score of a 90 with an 89, however, the Xbox Series X version actually has a 93 on Metacritic. So, technically, there are three new major releases on PS5 with Metacritic scores in the 90s. Below, you can read more about all three and check out trailers for all three as well.

Tekken 8:

"Completely redesigned character visuals. Elaborate, highly-detailed models built from the ground and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of new-generation hardware by adding a new weight and atmosphere to Tekken's signature battles. Vivid environments and destructible stages combine to create an overwhelming sense of immersion, creating the ultimate play experience."

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth:

"Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister... Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific."

The Last of Us Part II Remastered:

"Experience the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards now with an array of technical enhancements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered the definitive way to play Ellie and Abby's critically acclaimed story."