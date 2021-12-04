PlayStation Plus Gives Some Subscribers Popular PS4 Game for Free

PlayStation Plus is giving some subscribers a popular and bonus PS4 game for free. This week, Sony revealed December’s free PS Plus games. Unlike most months this year, PS Plus subscribers aren’t happy with the latest free games, due to a controversial inclusion. Adding insult to injury for these subscribers is the fact that most of them won’t be getting the aforementioned and bonus free game. In North America and Europe, subscribers are only getting three games for December. In Asia, subscribers are getting four, and the fourth free game is much better than the other three everyone is getting. Why subscribers in Asia are getting a bonus-free game, we don’t know, but this happens a few times a year.

As Wario64 relays over on Twitter, subscribers in the home continent of PlayStation are also getting Judgment during the month of December. Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, Judgment debuted back in 2019 (at least in the west) as a Yakuza spin-off, and a good one at that. It’s widely held as one of the best games of its release year.

“From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy teeters on the edge. Track suspects, discover clues, and bring evidence to court – but be careful, there are dark characters at every turn. Can you distinguish between friend and foe? Take advantage of two unique battle styles to take down adversaries in electrifying encounters. Packed with Hollywood-worthy combat sequences and cinematic twists and turns, this mystery will surely keep you on your toes.”

“With how much there is to do in Judgment, this is a game that looks like it could easily turn into a 60- or 70-hour experience even if you don’t see yourself as a completionist,” reads an excerpt from our review of the game. “It’s a crime drama for people who don’t just want to smash square and triangle for endless combos and it’s an adventure-driven brawler for people who don’t just want to spend all day cracking cases. Judgment might have ridden on Yakuza’s success to get people’s attention, but with everything this game accomplishes, here’s hoping we get another game in order to see more of Judgment and Tak in the future.”

