SCUF Gaming Reveals New PlayStation 5 Reflex Controllers

In gaming, timing is everything, and a split-second can mean the difference between an incredible victory, and a crushing defeat. With that in mind, SCUF Gaming has revealed a new line of controllers specifically designed for the PlayStation 5! The line will include three different models: the SCUF Reflex, Reflex Pro, and the Reflex FPS. True to its name, the Reflex FPS has been designed with first-person shooters specifically in mind. This option includes instant bumpers and instant triggers, which are meant to simulate the accuracy of a mouse click. In a press release, Diego Nunez, vice president of gaming marketing at CORSAIR, talked up the new releases.

“PlayStation fans are an integral part of SCUF’s history. They desire speed, durability, comfort, and adaptability, and SCUF Reflex delivers them all. Our team has spent months perfecting the design to create the optimal PS5 controller. We’re proud to have created a controller worthy of the PS5 community that equips them with heightened performance on the newest console generation,” said Nunez.

SCUF Gaming has released a trailer for the PS5 Reflex controllers, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/ScufGaming/status/1468327007415156750

All three controllers will be compatible with PS5 as well as Windows 7+. Each of the controllers features four rear paddles on the rear, which can be remapped and configured for up to 12 functions. The Reflex and Reflex Pro models also feature the same adaptive triggers that can be found on the standard PS5 controller. The controllers also offer a number of customization options, including removable faceplates, interchangeable thumbstick options, and more.

The Reflex and Reflex Pro are available now from SCUF’s website, which can be found right here. The SCUF Reflex retails for $199.99, while the Reflex Pro costs $229.99. The Reflex FPS won’t release until sometime next year, and will cost $259.99. The Reflex is currently available in black, but other colors will be offered in the future. The controllers are not licensed by Sony.

