PlayStation Now’s Big New Game Comes With a Major Catch

PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5 added new games on Monday. Unfortunately, for subscribers, the most notable of these new games comes with a fairly major catch. Each and every month, Sony updates the PlayStation Now library with several games. This month, four games were added, including the new remaster of Grand Theft Auto III released with the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Xbox Game Pass currently has Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, PlayStation Now has GTA 3, and right now, no subscription services boast GTA Vice City. That said, PlayStation Now won’t have GTA 3 for very long.

The first half of the aforementioned major catch is that the game is only being added for two months, which obviously isn’t very long. This is plenty of time to beat and enjoy the game, but two months for a new addition isn’t very long. The bigger part of the catch is that it can’t be downloaded. It can only be streamed, which means if you have bad Internet, good luck playing it. It’s unclear why this restriction is being placed on the game in PlayStation Now, as there’s no such restriction on GTA San Andreas in Xbox Game Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, neither implicated party — Sony and Rockstar Games — have provided any type of explanation for either of these decisions. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.