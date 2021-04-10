Sony Slammed by PlayStation Fans Over Contentious New Report
Today, a contentious report about the state of PlayStation was published, and all day Sony has been trending on Twitter as PS4 players, PS5 players, and the Internet alike take the games maker to task. The report, which comes the way of Jason Schreier, relays word of turbulence and power struggles within PlayStation and sheds light on why so many key employees have left the company the past few weeks. In addition to this, it also relays word of a remake of The Last of Us in the works at Naughty Dog, a new Uncharted game that's seemingly been put on ice, and that Days Gone will not be getting a sequel on PS5.
It's a massive report, and it paints a grim picture of the current state of PlayStation. Not only does the report have many PlayStation fans worried, but word of a remake of The Last of Us and Days Gone 2 getting denied has many angry.
In the wake of this, petitions are starting to surface asking for Jim Ryan (the head of PlayStation) to step down, for Days Gone 2 to be made, and more. And as mentioned at the top, Twitter has been chirping all day about the report, and most of the chatter has been negative.
Disheartening
Great reporting from @jasonschreier, even if the actual story is a bit disheartening as a PlayStation fan.
I get Sony's emphasis on big blockbuster games, but so much of PlayStation's history is equally defined by the weird, smaller, experimental titles too.
Both are important! https://t.co/VZwKKcGGfI— Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) April 9, 2021
What the Hell Is Going On Over There
I am truly nervous that we're dealing with a PlayStation that thinks they need to remake The Last of Us.
What the hell is going on over there?— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) April 9, 2021
Destroying That Goodwill
man between the ps3, psp, and vita stores being shut down, japan studio being effectively dead, and now this absurd news that tlou is getting remade for ps5 because sony just wants to chase big hits, sony sure is destroying all the goodwill they built up last generation huh— Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) April 10, 2021
Former PlayStation Boss Not Impressed
Sony President & CEO of SIE America, Shawn Layden, departed shockingly in late 2019.
His recent Twitter activity is quite telling.
This follows news Sony is destructively pursuing blockbusters & killing studios/games that don't deliver.
The direction he wished to avoid. pic.twitter.com/Jx2NkqOasq— Michael 🎉✨🎆 (@LegacyKillaHD) April 9, 2021
Lame
It doesn’t NEED to be said, since everyone else already has a hot take (but I’m gonna say it anyway).
Remaking The Last Of Us is so safe it’s lame. SONY your catalog has some all time GREATS that weren’t made in the last 10 years. Take a damn chance! 🙃— Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) April 9, 2021
Mind-Boggling
So wait? Sony isn’t betting on “small” developers anymore? Isn’t that literally how Naughty Dog started out and by backing them they fostered one of the biggest AAA devs in existence? The more I think on the Bloomberg story the more I’m mind-boggled.— Destin (@DestinLegarie) April 9, 2021
Really Bad Move
This is a mandatory read. PlayStation stepping away from smaller projects is a really bad move. https://t.co/NwYCRMtJB8— Matty (@G27Status) April 9, 2021
Very Worried
I'm very worried about the current direction PlayStation is headed.— Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) April 9, 2021
Wait a Second...
Jim Ryan: "Who wants to play old games?"
Also Jim Ryan: "Aren't you guys excited for TLOU ReRemastered for PS5?" pic.twitter.com/QTv1sYIuDN— 𝙄𝙫𝙖𝙣 𝙎.⚓ (@MultiverseShow) April 9, 2021