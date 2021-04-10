Sony Slammed by PlayStation Fans Over Contentious New Report

Today, a contentious report about the state of PlayStation was published, and all day Sony has been trending on Twitter as PS4 players, PS5 players, and the Internet alike take the games maker to task. The report, which comes the way of Jason Schreier, relays word of turbulence and power struggles within PlayStation and sheds light on why so many key employees have left the company the past few weeks. In addition to this, it also relays word of a remake of The Last of Us in the works at Naughty Dog, a new Uncharted game that's seemingly been put on ice, and that Days Gone will not be getting a sequel on PS5.

It's a massive report, and it paints a grim picture of the current state of PlayStation. Not only does the report have many PlayStation fans worried, but word of a remake of The Last of Us and Days Gone 2 getting denied has many angry.

In the wake of this, petitions are starting to surface asking for Jim Ryan (the head of PlayStation) to step down, for Days Gone 2 to be made, and more. And as mentioned at the top, Twitter has been chirping all day about the report, and most of the chatter has been negative.