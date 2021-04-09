The Last of Us PS5 Remake Report Met With Backlash
A new report emerged earlier today stating that Naughty Dog is currently in the process of working on a remake of the original The Last of Us game for PlayStation 5. Although the project was one that was initially worked on by a team outside of Naughty Dog, it has since been passed off to the studio that creating the original game. And despite how much many fans might love that title, it seems that almost no one believes a remake of The Last of Us is something that needs to happen.
A quick perusal through social media today has shown that virtually all fans of The Last of Us believe that the original game still holds up perfectly fine until this day and doesn't need to be remade. As of this writing, The Last of Us itself isn't even eight years old, which is why many are so baffled to hear about Sony moving in this direction. Most remakes that we tend to see come about in the video game space are for titles that are well over a decade old, at the very least.
The situation has proven to be yet another where many fans are also starting to doubt PlayStation's course for the future. Off the back of other negative news in recent months that has included the forthcoming shutdown of the PS3, PSP, and Vita storefronts, the inability to acquire a PS5, and the addition of PlayStation-exclusive titles to platforms like PC and Xbox Game Pass, it seems that many are beginning to wonder what plans Sony even has for the future.
It remains to be seen if Naughty Dog and PlayStation actually ever end up releasing a remake of The Last of Us, but according to most fans, the developer should move on to working on something else entirely. What do you think of this situation? Be sure to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Also, keep reading on if you'd like to see some of the reactions that many fans have had to this The Last of Us remake news.
It Has Only Been 8 Years...
The Last of Us came out 8 years ago, got remastered 7 years ago, got a PS4 Pro upgrade 5 years ago and another performance update cutting load times to a fraction 6 months ago
And that new studio is being used to completely remake it? pic.twitter.com/Chv5YoVQT3— Corey Cudney (@CoreyCudney) April 9, 2021
Bring Back Another Franchise Instead
PlayStation franchises that are dead:
- Sly Cooper
- Resistance
- Jak & Daxter
- SOCOM
- Gravity Rush
- Twisted Metal
Also PlayStation: “Let’s remake the first The Last Of Us”— Matty (@G27Status) April 9, 2021
PlayStation, You Good?
I am truly nervous that we're dealing with a PlayStation that thinks they need to remake The Last of Us.
What the hell is going on over there?— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) April 9, 2021
Remake? Let's Do a Demake Instead
Don’t remake The Last of Us... demake it. I wanna play it on Genesis.— 𝙱𝚎𝚗 𝙱𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚘𝚕𝚒 (@SuperBentendo) April 9, 2021
People Will Still Buy It
Me: last of us doesnt need a remake.
Me the day the remake comes out: pic.twitter.com/KOeHlltV7f— Jennifer (@_little_yoshi_) April 9, 2021
Focus on a New IP Instead
A remake? Why? This isn’t going from PS1 to PS4. The game isn’t even eight years old yet.
I just feel that time and effort could be placed in a new IP or franchise that could really use it.
And I love Last of Us, I really do, but reel it back, please. https://t.co/jYvmLcZb5D— SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) April 9, 2021
A Tie-In for the TV Show
The Last of Us is a terrific game, but it feels a little early to remake it. I'm guessing they want to cash in on the upcoming HBO series.https://t.co/3NW97JDzQJ— Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) April 9, 2021
We Believe in Generations
Jim Ryan: "Who wants to play old games?"
Also Jim Ryan: "Aren't you guys excited for TLOU ReRemastered for PS5?" pic.twitter.com/QTv1sYIuDN— 𝙄𝙫𝙖𝙣 𝙎.⚓ (@MultiverseShow) April 9, 2021
Very Accurate
Everyone who asked for a remake of TLOU pic.twitter.com/mruHT4x8MB— TONY #TeamGodzilla (@AangsAirForces) April 9, 2021
These are the Real Questions We Need to Ask
why is sony remaking the last of us when they could just remake the playstation vita— wheel (@wheel_able) April 9, 2021
