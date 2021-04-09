✖

A PS3 classic may be revived on PS5 and PS4, at least that's what a new bit of speculation making the rounds suggests. Right now, the PS3 library is one of the most inaccessible libraries in gaming. Unless you're still lugging around the console, there's no way to play PS3 games other via a PlayStation Now subscription. And while many PS1 and PS2 games have been getting the re-release, remaster, and remake treatment, PS3 games have not, partially because the nostalgic for these games hasn't quite developed yet.

That said, recently Korea rated Virtua Fighter 5 for release on PS4, or more specifically it has rated Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PS4. At the moment of publishing, Sega has not announced any game by the name of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, but it did announce a “Virtua Fighter x eSports Project" back in September 2020 during Tokyo Game Show. Whether these two things are related, remains to be seen, but it seems likely.

At the time, many thought this project would produce a new Virtua Fighter game, and this may still happen, but it looks like Sega may simply be remastering/remaking Virtua Fighter 5 instead.

For those that don't know: Virtua Fighter 5, as its name suggests, is the fifth installment in the Virtua Fighter series. After a brief stint as an arcade exclusive, the game came to PS3 at the start of 2007 before coming to Xbox 360 later the same year. That said, judging by the name, this would be a remaster/remake of Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, which was more or less an expanded version of the original game that hit three years later in 2010.

At the moment of publishing, Sega has not commented on the leaked rating nor the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, not only does this rating more or less confirm the game, but it suggests it's releasing soon.

Right now, there's no word of a proper PS5 version, but if it's coming to PS4 it will be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

