PS5 Fans Slam New Free Games: "No Thanks, I'll Pass"

PlayStation fans over on the PS5 Reddit page aren't very impressed with a trio of new free game downloads. With Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, 5 Assassin's Creed Mirage, and more coming to PS5 next month and games like Mortal Kombat 11, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and Payday 3 releasing this month, PS5 owners are very busy trying not to drown in a sea of new releases. This is always the busiest time of the year, and 2023 is no exception. Combine this with the quality of the aforementioned free games, and what you get is minimal interest in even downloading them, let alone playing them.

For the month of September, PS5 users subscribed to PS Plus can download the following three games for free: Saints Row, Generation Zero, and Black Desert. It's one of the worst offerings in years, and it comes right as Sony has increased the price of PlayStation Plus. Suffice to say, PS Plus subscribers aren't happy at the moment, and according to the PS5 Reddit page, have no intention in even checking out the trio of free games.

"Gonna have to pass on all of them this month. MMOs aren't my thing and the other two seem remarkably poor in terms of reviews. One of the worst PS plus months in recent times," writes on Reddit user of the three games. "The straw that broke the camel's back, the double whammy of this pitiable lineup and the obscene price increase had me reaching for that cancel button right quick," adds a second Reddit user.

Of course, the PS5 Reddit page is a small sample size and is not representative of all PlayStation fans. For every PlayStation fan saying, "not even worth the hassle of claiming them," there is likely someone excited to play at least one of these free games. That said, if the latter exists, we haven't seen many of them, but there are some even on the PS5 Reddit page.

"I appear to be in the minority of being at least okay with this month's selection of games. I've been eyeing Saints Row for a while, but couldn't justify the price I've been seeing," writes a third Reddit user of the games. "At least now I can try it without a huge loss, so I am pumped for that.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with the PS5 fans here saying this month's free PS Plus games aren't even worth downloading? Meanwhile, and as always, be sure to check out all of our past and extensive PS5 coverage by clicking right here.