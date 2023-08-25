PlayStation Plus Users Say Subscription Service Is Giving Them "Stress"

PlayStation Plus comes in three different tiers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. The latter two tiers are similar to Xbox Game Pass in the fact that they offer unlimited access to a vast and evolving library of games. For many, this is great and cuts down on the need to make game purchases. The latest big releases are rarely included with PlayStation Plus, but there are still hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games -- and with PS Plus Premium PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well -- to choose from at any given point, and for some this is overwhelming.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts this week features a subscriber revealing that the amount of options, and ultimately the sense of backlog, that comes with PlayStation Plus is giving them stress. And judging by many of the comments and the votes up, many agree with this sentiment.

"Paradoxically, having great games on my Extra backlog gives me more stress," reads the post. "There are so many games that I want to play on Extra, and I know I don't have the time to play them all. Even as I'm enjoying one game now, I am already thinking of wanting to finish it and move on to the next one in the Extra backlog. All the hype about Baldur's Gate 3 makes me want to buy it, but the thought of the Extra backlog again stops me.... anyone else having this issue?"

As noted, many of the comments have revealed that this is not an uncommon feeling. One notes that "this is why I stopped subscription gaming," adding it wasn't healthy for them. Meanwhile, another notes that "this is the exact reason [they] didn't upgrade to [PlayStation Plus] Extra."

It remains to be seen how subscription services, such as PlayStation Plus, manage their vast libraries of games going forward. Not only is the size being criticized for those who find it overwhelming, but the bigger the library of games the harder it is to spotlight games and for users to sift through for something that resonates.

PlayStation Plus is available in three different forms -- PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium -- via PS4 and PS5.