PS5 Update Backfires as PlayStation Fans Slam Sony Over SSD Issues
This morning the PS5's system software beta program received its first update, which, among many other things, added M.2 SSD support, something PlayStation fans have been asking for since launch. Despite this, many PlayStation fans currently aren't very happy over on Twitter, and it has to do with this M.2 SSD support and how it's been implemented. While many PlayStation fans have been crying out for the ability to expand the storage of the console, many didn't expect the solution to be this expensive and complicated.
With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft chose to go with a proprietary solution. In the short term, this is probably the better solution for a variety of reasons. However, over the long term, it means Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users will be paying more to expand their storage compared to PS5 users. The trade-off will be simplicity in ease of use.
That said, while PS5 users will benefit in the long term from how Sony has decided to implement SSD support, right now it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Not only are PS5 SSD prices through the roof, but there's also a lot of confusion and mystery surrounding the options and the process.
Sh*tshow
PS5 expandable storage is finally coming as latest firmware goes beta, BUT:
Not even SSDs that meet Sony’s specs may be as fast as the internal storage, AND GET THIS:
You also need to research, shop, for, and attach your own compatible heat sink. 🤓
Sorry but LOLOL #shitshow pic.twitter.com/loatXK8evb— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 29, 2021
What a Mess
Sony Actively telling users to attach their own heat sinks to SSDs for hear dissipation... remind me how the heat sinks for M.2 SSD at 5.5gbps is going to work? In the slot provided on the PS5... 🤦♂️ what a mess. https://t.co/Vlt2hqtguX— ⚔Wandering Dutch🇳🇱 ᚴᚱᛁᛘᚠᚱᚬᛋᛏ (@Wandering_Dutch) July 29, 2021
Misstep From Sony
So essentially... the Xbox Storage Expansion card is not only a more user-friendly solution (no messing around inside your console) but it's also cheaper AND it works at the same speed as the internal storage, thus same game performance.
Bit of a misstep here, Sony 😬 https://t.co/B6wn6zZrNF— Westie 2⃣0⃣4⃣2⃣ (@MrProWestie) July 29, 2021
Expensive
Those SSD prices 😬😬😬— Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) July 29, 2021
WAY Too Expensive
I suggest y’all just tough it out with a external storage device and transfer games in & out for that, cuz these ssds are not worth half of the price— SOUL KANG (@SoulKingLives) July 29, 2021
WAY TOO EXPENSIVE
$569.99 for 2TB and $1,049.99 for 4TB!?! Why in the world would ANYONE IN THIER RIGHT MIND pay the price of, or even double the price of a PS5 JUST TO EXPAND THIER STORAGE!?! I don't care how compatible these SSDs are with the PS5, that pricing is NOT WORTH IT! https://t.co/AvYXfH0cAM— Ndukauba #RoadTo400K (@NdukaubaYT) July 29, 2021
Xbox Did It Better
This PS5 expanded storage situation makes me very happy with what Xbox did on their side. Yes, the expansion card is expensive but it works and it is so easy to use. It is worth the investment. Especially if you have both a Series X and S.— Cameron Hawkins ✌️ (@CamFinalMix) July 29, 2021
Short Term Pain for Long Term Gain
the PS5's expandable storage support is trickier than plugging in a storage expansion card on Xbox Series X... but it's not proprietary storage. As prices for Gen4 SSDs drop, PS5 owners will see the benefits of cheaper storage immediately. Both have tradeoffs, either way— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 29, 2021