PS5 System Software Beta Adds M.2 SSD Support and More

PlayStation 5's system software beta program has rolled out its first update for participants in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and it looks to be a beefy glimpse at what all players can expect to eventually make its way to the normal system software updates for the popular console. Included in the new beta update are a number of improvements like M.2 SSD support, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, various personalization options, a trophy tracker, and the ability to quickly differentiate between the PS4 and PS5 versions of a video game. Like I said, beefy.

While all of the aforementioned additions are notable, it is likely the M.2 SSD support that will be the most exciting. Being able to expand the storage of the PlayStation 5 in a truly supported way was missing at the time of launch, and while a previous full-on system software update improved things by adding the ability to store PS5 video games on a USB storage device, adding more internal storage will improve things far more as it can launch both PS5 and PS4 video games from it whereas right now the USB extended storage can only store PS5 video games and not launch them.

The Verge's Tom Warren has also shared a handy video recording of the full PS5 system software beta update patch notes, if you want to eyeball everything that's new, over on Twitter:

the PS5 software beta has a HUGE amount of changes. Here's the full list (pause the video to read each section) pic.twitter.com/0eTk8tdsIS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 29, 2021

Actually installing an M.2 SSD device gets a little complicated, but PlayStation has a step-by-step installation guide along with a FAQ available. Included within is the explicit note that installing one "requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure" and that folks can attach a heatsink themselves in whatever device they have does not have one already built into it. That said, if the M.2 SSD already has a built-in heatsink, PlayStation advises against adding any additional ones as it might "reduce the effectiveness of the built-in heatsinks."

If you are not already a member of the PS5 system software beta program, you can apply for access right here. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock at one of the various retailers that seem to add more haphazardly every so often. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you make of the new PS5 beta update? Do any of the new features from the beta particularly excite you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T The Verge]