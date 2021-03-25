Target PS5 Restock Proves Huge for Many PlayStation Customers
Target released a new restock of the PS5 this morning, causing the retailer to trend on Twitter. And according to the trend, many PlayStation fans were -- finally -- able to buy the console. At the moment of publishing, it appears the stock has been depleted, but not before many customers were able to secure an order of the elusive console, which has been as hard, if not harder, to find in 2021 as it was in 2020.
This morning, before many were awake, Target released not just new stock of the standard PS5, but the all-digital PS5, which has been by far the harder of the two models to find. Not only does its $400 price point drive more demand, but Sony has manufactured far fewer all-digital models, likely because it is eating far more costs manufacturing the cheaper PS5.
That said, while Sony is likely losing with every all-digital model it sells, today many PlayStation customers won. Typically, when a retailer trends because of a PS5 restock, the trend is brimming with negative tweets from frustrated PlayStation customers. However, many, if not a majority, of the tweets under the trend are actually positive and from those sharing their success stories. Of course, this could be a misleading observation, but it may also indicate that demand for the console is finally starting to falter, because it's not like there's more stock than there was before. Production issues continue to limit stock.
All It Took Was Some Spamming
⚠️ Just got through spamming the buy button. PS5 restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯
PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs pic.twitter.com/hVBMVqme7L— Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox restock) (@mattswider) March 25, 2021
Can't Believe It
Did..... did I just get a PS5 from the Target restock?
I can’t believe it..... I CANT BELIEVE I FINALLY WAS ABLE TO GET ONE! pic.twitter.com/xcSkPCwp1v— SP (@sp_2233) March 25, 2021
What A Morning
Very eventful morning! Target PS5’s, Nike Dunks, Yeezy 700, and more. 😉😉— TheFinerThings (@FinerThingsLLC) March 25, 2021
Finally
@mattswider thank you so much!! Finally got to pick one up from online order at target. Been following for weeks and finally paid off. If you’re tryna get a ps5 follow him and turn on post notifications it helps!! pic.twitter.com/VvE1VTkxce— Samantha Fassler (@ltloflove) March 25, 2021
Random Dub
Woke up randomly with an urge to check my phone, did, saw ps5's were in stock at my local target and managed to get one pic.twitter.com/xzoRWvDZlZ— jess ᵔᴥᵔ (@pdxfunmale) March 25, 2021
The Fight Is Finally Over
I finally cop a PS5 from Target today! Thank you SO MUCH @Jake_Randall_YT ! for your guides & continuous support. My fight is finally over. I encourage you all my PS5 brethren, to continue your search & attempts! It will pay off eventually. Good luck to all! pic.twitter.com/XQXzDlq0BD— Orindon (@Orindon1) March 25, 2021
A Small, But Much-Needed Victory
with all the wild things going on in my life. I at least picked up a #PS5 on @Target restock this morning. Sooooo there’s that going fa me. haha.— dj Fresh(Ness) 🦇 (@djFreshNess) March 25, 2021
After Months of Trying
Finally got the #PS5 from @target after months of trying! pic.twitter.com/5AFaw4w6HK— J. (@SheSponse) March 25, 2021
Look at That Beauty
My brand new PS5 in front of Target 🎯, my son is going to be soooo happy, thanks again pic.twitter.com/M64jS9TaIE— 1BadAssGranny (@1BadAssGranny) March 25, 2021
Don't Give Up
@Jake_Randall_YT @mattswider PS5 Disc secured from target this morning appreciate the heads up 🤙🏼. Tried checking out with it in my cart for over 20 minutes. Finally went through *don’t give up* pic.twitter.com/YggZAyYcyp— Jaytee_Gordon (@JayteeGordon333) March 25, 2021