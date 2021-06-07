"No PS5" Trends as Fans Express Frustration at Inability to Buy PlayStation 5

It has been over six months since the PlayStation 5 released and many fans are still greatly annoyed that the next-gen console is so hard to find. For a variety of reasons, Sony's latest video game platform has been virtually impossible to find. While most new consoles would normally start to appear on store shelves at this point, the PS5 still doesn't seem like it'll start hitting retail chains until later this year, or perhaps even in 2022.

As such, many fans took their frustration where else, but to Twitter this afternoon to vent. The term "No PS5" on Twitter ended up trending for a majority of the day as many who have been pursuing the PlayStation 5 commiserated with one another when it comes to their inability to lock down the hardware. Some said they believe that they don't think they'll ever be able to snag a PS5, while others acknowledged that they're still trying to be first in line whenever another restock comes through.

Of course, as soon as the trending term began gaining notoriety on Twitter, those who do own the PlayStation 5 stepped in and began to flex on those who still don't have one. Because of this, the topic quickly became one that was filled with memes, jokes, and fans going back and forth with one another. All in all, the topic itself remained pretty light-hearted, which was good to see since situations like this can definitely get out of hand at times.

