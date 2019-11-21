PS5 Reportedly Running Games Better Than Xbox Scarlett

According to a new report, games are running better on the PlayStation 5 in comparison to running on Xbox Scarlett, Xbox’s untitled next-gen console. As you may know, previous reports from earlier this year have all suggested that the PS5 is more powerful than the Xbox Scarlett. If this is the case, then games running better on the Sony console makes sense. However, for now, this unofficial scuttlebutt. That said, according to yet another report, the PS5 is the superior of the two consoles, or at least it looks that way right now.

Earlier this year, developers began receiving development kits for both consoles, and as of right now, it seems games are currently running better on PS5 than Xbox Scarlett. The report comes way of Reset Era forum member Kleegamefan, who has been a reliable source for industry news in the past. According to the forum user, games are currently performing better on the PlayStation console, however it’s unclear if this is simply due to a difference in power or the fact the PS5 development hardware and software are currently in a more advanced state than what Xbox Scarlett has cooking.

“Right now, game performance is better on PS5,” reads the report. “I believe that is probably because PS5 development hardware and software are in a more advanced state. I fully expect Scarlett to close that gap once they ship more mature dev kits and software.”

The report continues, pointing out even if the Xbox Scarlett is weaker on the hardware front, Microsoft’s expertise in software could make up for this.

“It must be said, since software, not hardware, is a traditional Microsoft area of expertise, it’s very possible that they could ultimately deliver more advanced DirectX development software, in the end, allowing games to run better on Scarlett even if the hardware is less capable.”

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt for the simple reason that even if it’s all accurate, everything is subject to change, especially when you’re talking about early builds of devkits. While the evidence that PS5 is the more powerful of the two systems is mounting, who knows how noticeable the difference will be once the consumer versions of the consoles actually ship holiday 2020.