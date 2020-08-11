New PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Looks Like Next-Gen BioShock

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X game has been confirmed, and it gives off serious next-gen BioShock vibes. We know a BioShock 4 is in development, but we haven’t heard a peep about the game, suggesting the game is quite a ways off. That said, in the meantime, Atomic Heart looks poised to give PS5 and Xbox Series X that next-gen BioShock experience.

Today, developer Mundfish announced that it’s ultra-promising and highly-anticipated game is coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside the already announced PS4, PC, and Xbox One versions. According to Mundfish, the game will have no loading screens on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“Our game will have no loading screens due to [the] fast SSD,” said Mundfish while speaking to IGN. “Next-gen hardware also provides an exclusive opportunity to fulfill our artistic vision and deliver our game with stunning visuals with no downgrading, which was absolutely essential for current-gen.”

To accompany this news, the European developer has also released a brand new, seven-minute chunk of gameplay featuring a mini-boss fight. More specifically, a fight against “Plyush,” an “organic enemy which might just be a product of some secret governmental deeds.”

That’s not all though. Mundfish also confirmed today that popular video game composer Mick Gordon, best known for his work on the DOOM series, will be working on the music for the game, though it doesn’t sound like he will be the sole or lead composer on the title.

Atomic Heart is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window.

“Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfolds in an alternate universe during the high noon of the Soviet Union,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The principal character of the game is a special agent P-3, who after an unsuccessful landing on enterprise ‘3826’ is trying to figure out what went wrong.”

