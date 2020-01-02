PS5 Will Reportedly Have Huge Backwards Compatibility Feature

It’s 2020, which means we are less than a year away from the release of the PlayStation 5. That said, Sony Interactive Entertainment still hasn’t divulged many salient details about the PS5. For example, we don’t have a release date, we don’t know how much it will cost, what games it will come packing at launch, and it’s unclear what type of backwards compatibility it will have. And we likely won’t know any of this information in an official capacity until Sony unveils the console later this year. However, in the meantime, we have a new report from HipHopGamer, who recently revealed a juicy scoop about the system’s backwards compatibility support. According to HipHopGamer, Sony is working on a “Remastering Engine” for the PS5, which will allow PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 titles to run on the console with various enhancements.

According to the report, the feature will work similarly to how the Xbox One X handles backwards compatibility. In other words, the PS5 won’t just run these older games, but add to them with things like 4K support.

Now, of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial information. In other words, until you hear this from Sony itself, there’s nothing worth taking to the bookies. That said, HipHopGamer has proven to be a reliable source in the past. Further, while he doesn’t divulge his sources in the report, he’s confident enough in what he’s heard to put his name behind the claim and confirm that it’s actually happening.

PLAYSTATION 5: Remastering Engine For PS1 – PS4 Titles. Backwards Compatibility Enhanced https://t.co/myRtnbmZB1 — HOT97’S HipHopGamer LogitechG (@HipHopGamer) January 1, 2020

As you may know, Sony has filed patents in the past that have seemingly suggested the PS5 will support backwards compatibility with every previous PlayStation console. Further, it even patented a system to add trophies to PS1 and PS2 games. In other words, it’s clearly been investing in backwards compatibility technology, but for now, it remains unclear how this will manifest with the PS5.

The PS5 is poised to release sometime holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the console, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.