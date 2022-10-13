PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle

PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.

Shown off on social media today, PlayStation unveiled that it will be letting loose a new PS5 console that comes packaged with God of War Ragnarok next month. This new PS5 bundle is set to become available on the same date that Ragnarok releases, which is November 9th. Much like previous PS5 bundles that we have seen, God of War Ragnarok will be included in this package in the form of a digital code, which means that those who would prefer to have a physical copy of the game will be left wanting.

As a whole, this is the third major PS5 console bundle that we've seen Sony release since the hardware arrived back in 2020. Previous bundles have also featured prominent first-party PlayStation titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West. In all likelihood, this God of War Ragnarok bundle will become the main version of the PS5 that Sony looks to sell as we approach the holiday season.

Speaking of the holidays, it looks like the PS5 could also become a lot easier to buy in the coming weeks and months. While the PlayStation platform is still hard to come by in a general sense, recent reports indicate that Sony has been beefing up its stock of the PS5 over the past month. This is likely due in part to not only the holiday rush, but also the launch of God of War Ragnarok. So if you've still been trying to buy a PS5, perhaps you'll have more luck before 2022 comes to a close.

If you still haven't bought a PS5 for yourself, are you going to look to pick up this God of War Ragnarok bundle?