New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade

The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.

In a breakdown by tech YouTuber Austin Evans, Sony seems to have completely overhauled the internal design of the PS5 with its CFI-1200 model. Following a complete teardown of the console, Evans reports that the redesign didn't simply make the PS5 less hefty, but it also makes it more energy efficient than previous versions of the platform. Specifically, Evans claims that the PS5 should now pull roughly 20-30 watts less than the other two models of the console that Sony has released in the past.

Beyond this, the motherboard of the PS5 has also now been scaled down just a bit. Compared to previous versions, the CFI-1200 model of the PS5 contains a motherboard that is two inches smaller. To coincide with this change, the heatsink that cools the system has also been made smaller to accommodate the smaller motherboard.

In short, it's good to see that Sony seems to be improving the PS5 as the years go by. While this might be expected in some ways, we've also seen other console manufacturers cut corners in the past with the use of cheaper parts when it comes to hardware revisions. Essentially, the CFI-1200 model of the PS5 seems to be the best version that we've seen up until this point. If you still haven't bought the console for yourself yet, you can rest easy knowing that you're purchasing the top version of the platform.

What do you think about these new alterations that Sony has made to the PS5? And do you think that we'll see even more tweaks to the PS5 like this over time? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T The Verge]