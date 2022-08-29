New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.

As reported by Press Start, this new model of the PS5 has now started to roll out first within Australia. The latest version of the console, which is the CFI-1200 model, contains all of the same basic features and inclusions that have come with past iterations of the PS5. However, what makes this PS5 model different is that it is a bit lighter than the consoles that arrived in 2020 and 2021. The reason for this is likely due to the fact that Sony changed certain internal elements of the PS5. As a result, the new Standard Edition of the PS5 is said to weigh the same as the PS5 Digital Edition that was released back in 2020.

In due time, it seems like the CFI-1200 model of the PS5 should end up arriving in all regions around the globe. In fact, this version of the console is actually slated to begin releasing in Japan next month on September 15th. While it remains to be seen when the latest PS5 console might start coming to western markets, this will likely be the normal iteration of the platform that Sony sells moving forward. As such, if you're still in the market for a PS5, there's a good chance that this might be the model of the console that you'll end up with.

Are you happy to see that Sony is continuing to iterate on the PS5? And when do you believe that a proper mid-generation upgrade of the PS5 might release? Let me know your own thoughts on this matter either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.