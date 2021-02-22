PS5 DualSense Controller Patent Hints at new Use for Haptic Feedback

✖

Haptic Feedback has been one of the most interesting innovations for the PlayStation 5 hardware, and it seems that Sony is looking for more ways to take advantage. Haptic Feedback is a new feature of the PS5 DualSense controller, which allows players to feel different forms of feedback while playing a game. According to a new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment (which can be found from Patentscope right here), the company is also looking for ways to integrate the technology in pre-recorded videos and streams, as well. In other words, players viewing certain trailers or reveals on PS5 could get a sense of how the feature will be integrated into specific games.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Haptic Feedback catches on in a big way. Like any new video game innovation, it will all come down to the ways in which developers utilize the option. It's not uncommon for video game companies to apply for patents only for them to go unused, but it's clear that Sony is looking to make Haptic Feedback a selling point for the PS5. The concept of using it in videos and streams is really interesting. However, it remains to be seen whether or not third-party developers will be interested in finding uses for the concept.

One company that's keeping a close eye on Haptic Feedback is Microsoft. Earlier this year, the company sent out a survey, asking fans whether or not they would be interested in seeing the technology come to Xbox. It remains to be seen whether or not anything will come of the question, but it's clear that Sony isn't the only company thinking of ways to change the gaming experience.

Of course, it's still a bit early to tell just how fans will embrace Haptic Feedback. After all, the PS5 has been extremely difficult to come by since launch, thanks to resellers using bots. Until the PS5 becomes easier to locate, PlayStation fans won't be able to test the feature for themselves. Hopefully that will change sooner rather than later, but until then, it will be hard to determine just how much PlayStation fans are enjoying the feature.

What do you think of Haptic Feedback on PS5? Are you interested in seeing how the technology is used? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!