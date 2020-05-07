PS5 Reveals Two New Games

✖

Today, two new PlayStation 5 games were announced: Chorus and Dirt 5, both of which are coming to additional platforms, such as the Xbox Series X. The first of these two new games is a new IP from Deep Silver and developer Deep Silver Fishlabs. In development for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, the pair pitch Chorus as narrative-driven space shooter currently slated to release sometime in 2021.

In the game, players take control of Nara, a deadly warrior, and fugitive on the run and on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her.

"Take control of Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her," reads an official pitch of the game. "Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality."

The other new PS5 game, Dirt 5, is slated to release sometime later this year, not just via the PS5, but the Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is also coming to Google Stadia, but this version won't be ready until early 2021.

According to developer Codemasters, beyond being a new Dirt game, Dirt 5 will pay homage to Dirt 2 and Dirt 3 in particular.

"As a studio, we are big fans of Dirt 2 and 3,” said Dirt 5 development director Robert Karp in a statement that accompanied the game's reveal. “This game is our homage: a bigger, amplified DIRT off-road experience in a setting that is alive, challenging, and fun. Whether you want to compete against the AI on some of the world’s most challenging environments or play a four-player split-screen game with your friends, Dirt 5 has you covered.”

