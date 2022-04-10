PS5 Launch Title Could Be Releasing on PC Soon

A PlayStation 5 game that launched alongside the newest Sony console in late 2020 could soon be heading to PC. In recent years, Sony has greatly been expanding its presence on PC and has ported titles like Days Gone, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn to the platform. Moving forward, Sony has made clear that it doesn’t plan to slow down with these releases, and thanks to a recent update, it looks like we could now know which game is the next to get ported.

Spotted by Reddit, it seems that a SteamDB listing for Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been updated by PlayStation within the past few days. While the nature of this update is unclear, it looks like this new development with the page could point to a release on PC in the near future. Sackboy: A Big Adventure was the latest game in Sony’s LittleBigPlanet franchise that was released in tandem with the PS5 in 2020. In addition to coming to PS5, Sony also released the game on PS4. Currently, no plans to bring the game to PC have been announced, but the fact that the game’s Steam page has been altered might mean that new information on this front could be coming about soon.

It’s worth noting that this SteamDB page in particular doesn’t refer to this listing as Sackboy: A Big Adventure in name. Instead, the title has been assigned the codename “Steel PC”, which means that it very well might not be related to Sackboy. That being said, late last year, PlayStation fans deduced that this page was seemingly associated with the platforming title thanks to some assistance from a major leak tied to Nvidia. While there’s still a chance that “Steel PC” could end up being related to another game entirely, if this is actually Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sony is definitely doing some things behind the scenes with the listing. Until then, take this whole situation with a grain of salt just to be safe.

