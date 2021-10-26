Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC Port Seemingly Leaked

Over the last year, a number of PlayStation’s first-party titles have been making the jump to PC, and it seems that the next of these might be Sackboy: A Big Adventure! The PlayStation 5 launch game has seemingly been discovered on SteamDB, indicating that it might be announced sometime in the near future. However, until Sony makes an official announcement for the port, fans will just have to take this rumor with a grain of salt. That said, it would make a lot of sense, and it would give Sackboy: A Big Adventure a big audience of potential players.

The rumor was shared on Twitter by @Okami13_ in a Tweet that can be found embedded below.

(Rumor) Sackboy: A Big Adventure appears to have been found on SteamDB.



(Rumor) Sackboy: A Big Adventure appears to have been found on SteamDB.

The PC ports don't stop coming for Playstation.

Some console purists have been unhappy with PlayStation’s recent focus on PC ports; some have argued that Sony is taking away the “exclusive” nature of these games, thus hurting the appeal of PlayStation consoles. Despite this, the move has clearly been a successful one for Sony. The company has thus far avoided releasing its first-party games on PC the same day as on console the way that Microsoft has. Instead, PlayStation’s PC ports have come much later, meaning these games are still timed exclusives, if not wholly exclusive; that should be good enough for most PlayStation users!

Of course, fans should keep in mind that video game development is incredibly expensive, and those costs continue to grow in the next-gen era. If PC ports help to offset development costs, or even convince Sony to make sequels to games that might not have otherwise received them, that would definitely be a good thing! Sony has not released PS4 or PS5 sales data for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, so it’s hard to say how the game has performed since its release last year. If the game has struggled compared to other first-party games, it would make sense that Sony might be more interested in recouping those costs.

