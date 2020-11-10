PlayStation Addresses Big Missing PS5 Feature With Good News

✖

PlayStation -- or more specifically Sony Interactive Entertainment -- has addressed one of the PS5's biggest missing features. When the PS5 releases in just two days, it will do so with an impressive feature set, but far from a complete feature set. In fact, it will be missing features PS4 players have been enjoying for years. For example, PS5 players will not able to transfer PS5 games to a USB drive. Rather, PS5 games must be stored on the console's "internal ultra-high speed SSD" for the purpose of gameplay. This news was revealed last week, and many PlayStation fans weren't happy about it. That said, since then, Sony has addressed the issue, courtesy of an official and meaty FAQ released for the console.

In the FAQ, Sony reaffirms that PS5 games can not be transferred to USB drives, however, it notes that "explorations for allowing players to store PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway." In other words, Sony is looking into the feature, which could be added post-launch via a software update, but for now, it has nothing to announce on this front.

"No, players cannot transfer PS5 games to a USB drive," reads the official FAQ. "PS5 games must be stored on the console’s internal ultra-high speed SSD for gameplay. Explorations for allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway."

Of course, Sony noting that it's looking into the feature all but confirms it's coming. If it wasn't, Sony would have finished the "answer" after the second sentence.

That said, while it seems a forgone conclusion that the feature will be added, it's harder to gauge when it will be added. Sony is infamous for taking more time than expected to add seemingly basic features, so be prepared to possibly wait a while for this addition.

