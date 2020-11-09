Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and More PS5 Games Confirm Release Windows

✖

In case you missed it, PlayStation released a new version of its PlayStation 5 launch ad today featuring footage from a bunch of upcoming PS5 video games. That includes, but is not limited to, titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. Interestingly, the new ad also includes a brief bit of text that offers some insight into when to expect those games without a definitive release date.

Specifically, near the beginning of the ad, a bit of text notes first that both Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are set to launch on November 12th. Then it goes on to state that Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal are all "anticipated" release in the first half of 2021 while Horizon Forbidden West is anticipated to release in the second half of 2021. This lines up with previous reports and officially confirms those launch windows.

In case you missed it, reviews for the PS5 are already live -- including our own review of the next-gen console. The short version is: if you have the cash and want your video games to load faster than ever and look better than ever, the PS5 is a smart addition to your household. It also helps that it's launching with Miles Morales and Demon's Souls.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish now, if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

