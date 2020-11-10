Sony Explains Why Some PS5 Games Are More Expensive

✖

We are finally here: the release of the next-gen consoles. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are out today with the PlayStation 5 set to follow in just a couple of days. And soon enough, players will have to really, truly begin reckoning with some of the jumps in stick price for next-gen video games. In case you somehow missed it, some video games will now retail for $70 (well, $69.99) as a baseline standard. As to why the prices are increasing, well, Sony has a fairly standard explanation for this.

As part of a larger article about the increase in price for some video games on next-gen consoles, a spokeswoman for Sony told Bloomberg that the bump up in price is "reflective of the growing development resources needed for these ambitious games." Basically, they cost more to make, so now they cost more to buy.

Notably, this price increase varies wildly depending on the publisher. Sony itself has more expensive (Demon's Souls at $69.99), standard (Sackboy: A Big Adventure at $59.99), and cheaper (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at $49.99) video games all available at launch for the PS5. It's unclear when or if the $69.99 price tag will become standard, but it does feel like this initial wave is testing the waters, so to speak.

In case you missed it, reviews for the PS5 are already live -- including our own review of the next-gen console. The short version is: if you have the cash and want your video games to load faster than ever and look better than ever, the PS5 is a smart addition to your household. It also helps that it's launching with Miles Morales and Demon's Souls.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are technically still available if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

